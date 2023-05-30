Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

