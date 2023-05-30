Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 711,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of WFRD opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,750 shares of company stock worth $4,875,255. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

