Wedbush Comments on Pure Storage, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Pure Storage Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

See Also

