Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ON in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

ON stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP grew its position in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ON by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

