Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

