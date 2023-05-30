William Blair Comments on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $126.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.