William Blair Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

