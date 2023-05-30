Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com Company Profile

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

