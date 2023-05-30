WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $51.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $34.25 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

