XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

XBiotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About XBiotech

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.