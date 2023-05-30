Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,936,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Xylem were worth $324,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after buying an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,482,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

