YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $53.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.