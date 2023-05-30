YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $53.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.31.
YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
YETI stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
