Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ANGO opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

