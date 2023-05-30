Zacks Research Weighs in on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
