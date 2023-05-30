Zacks Research Weighs in on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

