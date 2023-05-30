Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

