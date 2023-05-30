Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

