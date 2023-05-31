15,064 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

