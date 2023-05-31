21,461 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

