2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

