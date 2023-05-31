2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

2U Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.