3,644 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after acquiring an additional 471,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.
SNOW opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
