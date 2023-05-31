57,600 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Copa by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Copa by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,903,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $109.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Copa Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.