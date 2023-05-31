58,000 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.