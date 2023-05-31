683 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

