Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,086 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Absolute Software worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 603,705 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

ABST stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

