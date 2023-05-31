Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 553,600 shares.

Active Energy Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

