Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.99.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

