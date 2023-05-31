Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.44 billion.

AAP stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

