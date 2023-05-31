Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.00. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 231,500 shares trading hands.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 12.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

