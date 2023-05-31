Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aegon Price Performance

AEG stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,858,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aegon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,204,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.