Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AEG stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.68.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
