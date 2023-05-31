Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 186,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,025,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

