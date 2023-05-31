Aion Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $471,576.63 and $366.44 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00023776 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

