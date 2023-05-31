Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

