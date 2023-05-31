Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AXU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.45. Alexco Resource shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 172,544 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

