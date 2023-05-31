Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stake Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alico worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alico by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Alico by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alico by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of ALCO opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.19%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

