Allego (ALLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th.

Allego Stock Up 1.5 %

ALLG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

Get Allego alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

About Allego

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth $45,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allego by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allego by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.