Allego (ALLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th.
Allego Stock Up 1.5 %
ALLG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
