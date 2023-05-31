Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. Aly Energy Services shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Aly Energy Services Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Aly Energy Services Company Profile
Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface rental equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its surface rental equipment includes capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, containment walls, and ancillary equipment.
