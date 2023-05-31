Amalgamated Bank Acquires 272 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

