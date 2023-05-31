Amalgamated Bank Acquires 89 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after acquiring an additional 471,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

