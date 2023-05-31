Amalgamated Bank Buys 37,267 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

