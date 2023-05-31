Amalgamated Bank Has $4.66 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Insider Activity

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

