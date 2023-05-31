Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

