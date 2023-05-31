Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

