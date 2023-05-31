American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.
American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
