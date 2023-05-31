American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

