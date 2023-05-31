American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,912 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

