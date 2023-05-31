American International Group Inc. Acquires 11,049 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

