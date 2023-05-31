American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Concentrix worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.