American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Celsius worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $138.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.