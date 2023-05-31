American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

