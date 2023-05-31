American International Group Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,683. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $186.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.64. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

