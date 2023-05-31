American International Group Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

